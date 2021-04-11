Iran-Korea talk important for progress of 2 countries people

Speaking in a joint meeting with Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri on Sunday, visiting South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun thanked the welcome of Iranian people from the Korean delegation and stated that the two countries of Iran and South Korea have longstanding historical relations which date back to more than 1,000 years.

Next year will be the 60th year of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and the history of bilateral relations will continue closely, he added.

South Korea’s prime minister went on to say that friendly and amicable relations between Iran and South Korea have continued continuously over the past half-century even in various critical conditions but this amicable relation is now facing challenges.

He termed his today’s talks with the First Vice President on strengthening bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual concerns ‘constructive’.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and said, “Accordingly, the two countries will strengthen their cooperation in the fight against coronavirus, COVID-19.”

