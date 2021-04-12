Iranian Parl. speaker, South Korean PM hold meeting in Tehran

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun who arrived in Tehran on Sunday evening, met and held talks with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iranian Parliament Speaker on Monday morning.

Yesterday, he held talks with the Iranian First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri at Tehran's Sa'd Abad Complex.

During his three-day visit, Chung Sye-Kyun is expected to discuss ways to enhance the Seoul-Tehran relations and other matters.

The visit marks the first such trip by a South Korean premiere in 44 years.

He is also set to meet with Ali Larijani, the adviser of Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

A meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is also being arranged, according to Chung's office.

