South Korean PM departs for Tehran for bilateral talks

Chung Sye-Kyun is expected to discuss ways to enhance the Seoul-Tehran relations and other matters during his three-day visit.

The visit marks the first such trip by a South Korean premiere in 44 years.

Upon his arrival in Iran, Chung Sye-Kyun is scheduled to talk with Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri.

He is also set to meet with Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Ali Larijani, the adviser of Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

A meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is also being arranged, according to Chung's office.

In addition, Chung is scheduled to meet with officials of South Korean companies operating in Iran, including Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics Inc. and SK Networks Co.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that Chung Sye-Kyun would travel to Tehran on Sunday to meet and hold talks with Iranian officials on bilateral issues, including the issue of illegal restrictions on access to Iran Central Bank's resources.

