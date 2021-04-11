Iran calls on S Korea to release Iran’s frozen assets ASAP

Es’hagh Jahangiri made the remarks in a joint news conference with visiting South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and urged the South Korean government to release Iranian frozen assets at the condition that the Islamic Republic of Iran is grappling with the COVID-19 disease.

The move taken by South Korean banks in blocking Iran's foreign exchange resources has damaged South Korea's image and position in view of Iranian people, Jahangiri said, adding, “We ask South Korean government to release Iran's foreign exchange resources as soon as possible and compensate problems incurred in recent years with its practical measures.”

Next year is the 60th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and South Korea. During these years, relations have been high between the two countries and South Korean companies were active in various sectors of the Iranian economy, he added.

Jahangiri put the volume of trade exchanged between Iran and South Korea in 2012 hit $17 billion.

Elsewhere in his remarks, First Vice President said that the two countries of Iran and South Korea have lots of fields of cooperation and partnership, adding that Iran and South Korea, as two Asian countries in West and East Asia, have a complementary role in the economic field.

South Korean banks’ move in blocking Iran's foreign exchange resources comes at the condition that Iranian people are in dire need of these foreign exchange resources due to the coronavirus conditions and its economic and health consequences so that the move taken by South Korean banks has deprived Iranian government to access its financial resources for purchasing medical equipment, medicine, and other basic necessities in order to fight the disease.

Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri received South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Sunday evening at Tehran's Sa'd Abad Complex.

Sye-kyun arrived in Tehran on Sunday afternoon to discuss the ways to enhance the Seoul-Tehran relations.

The visit marks the first such trip by a South Korean premiere in 44 years.

MA/IRN84291962