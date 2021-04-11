Iran, Bulgaria to coop. in labor relations, fight poverty

The Director General of Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare for International Affairs broke the news on Sunday and reiterated that the two countries of Iran and Bulgari will focus on broadening bilateral labor ties and also fight against poverty.

For this purpose, a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked by the labor ministers of Iran and Bulgaria, Ali Hossein Shahrivar added.

He further pointed out that signing and sealing this cooperation agreement will strengthen and enhance mutual ties between Islamic Republic of Iran and Bulgaria as well.

The director general described the cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Bulgari at ‘satisfactory and proper level’ and stated that bilateral relations between the two countries will also be developed through exchanging information, sharing experiences, organizing conferences and tutorial workshops, etc.

In addition to cooperating in the field of labor relations, the two countries also will cooperate with each other in the fields of active employment policies, vocational and technical training for employed and unemployed people and sending labor in the field of support and social assistance for vulnerable groups, technical protection and health, social security development and pension system.

Exchanging information and experience in the field of policies and measures to fight poverty as well as policies related to the rights of people with disabilities were among the other topics of cooperation between the two countries, he added.

