Iran determined to develop all-out ties with Bulgaria: Rouhani

Rouhani made the remarks while receiving the credentials of the new Bulgari Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Nikolina Kuneva on Wednesday.

In the meeting, President Rouhani pointed to the good relations and constructive talks made between officials of the two countries in various arenas and added, “the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to develop all-out relationship and cooperation with Bulgaria.”

Turning to the fluency of new Bulgarian envoy to Iran in the Persian language, he added, “given the interest of the Bulgarian ambassador to Persian language, it is hoped that the two countries will witness a positive development in bilateral relations between Tehran and Sofia.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani emphasized the importance of developing economic ties and cooperation between the two countries especially in the field of transportation and stated, “in the current condition that spread of coronavirus pandemic has brought about many difficulties and restrictions for countries, Iran and Bulgaria should pursue and continue bilateral relations by fully observing health protocols and guidelines.”

New Ambassador of Bulgari to the Islamic Republic of Iran Nikolina Kuneva, for her part, stressed the need for the development of bilateral relations and cooperation in various cultural, economic and tourism fields and added, “in the current condition that spread of coronavirus has brought about many difficulties, expansion of ties between Iran and Bulgaria is of paramount importance.”

