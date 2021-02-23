Tehran, Sofia discuss boosting relations in all fields

On Monday, the second round of Iran-Bulgaria political consultations was held in the presence of Iranian and Bulgarian deputy foreign ministers through video conference.

In this meeting, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Bulgarian counterpart Georgi Georgiev discussed issues over bilateral relations, regional and international issues as well as the latest developments around JCPOA.

While acknowledging the importance of maintaining the JCPOA as a diplomatic achievement in the contemporary era, Araqchi called the unconditional return of the United States to the JCPOA and the complete lifting of sanctions as a basic condition for the full implementation of the commitments under the nuclear deal.

He stressed that Iran's measure in reducing its nuclear obligations was taken in response to the US and Europeans’ failure to fulfill their commitments.

Elsewhere, he referred to the increase in economic exchanges between the two countries last year, emphasizing the use of all capacities to promote economic exchanges with Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister, also emphasized the need to use diplomatic tools to resolve disputes, saying that his country has been always opposed to the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA.

Expressing satisfaction with the growing trend of trade relations between the two countries, he stressed his country's interest in developing comprehensive relations with Iran in various political, economic, cultural, and international dimensions.

