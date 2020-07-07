Bulgaria calls for deepening parliamentary ties with Iran

In a message on Tuesday, Chairman of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Tsveta Karayancheva congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his election as the Iranian Parliament Speaker and called for expansion of relations between the two countries.

He expressed hope that cooperation and coordination between Iranian and Bulgarian parliaments will be increased with the aim of securing the interests of the two countries in the future.

"I would like to warmly congratulate you on your election as the new Iranian Parliament Speaker," he said.

"The National Assembly of Bulgaria attaches great importance to deepening parliamentary ties with Iran," he added.

On May 28, the new Iranian lawmakers elected Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a former mayor of Tehran, as the new speaker of the Parliament.

In an open session, Ghalibaf secured 230 votes out of a total of 264 votes cast to become the Parliament speaker, followed by Fereydoon Abbasi-Davani with 17 votes, and Mostafa Mirsalim – a candidate in the 2017 presidential elections – with 12 votes.

Since the election, he has received a number of congratulatory messages from foreigner counterparts.

