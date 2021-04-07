Moscow doing its utmost to find solution to JCPOA revival

Ryabkov, who represented Russia in the JCPOA Joint Commission talks on Tuesday, told RIA Novosti that a great deal of political will was needed to resolve the JCPOA situation.

In this regard, Russia is doing its best to find an acceptable solution, he added.

He said he accepts the US State Department's assessment of the process, which it described as difficult. Firstly, because there is no trust between Tehran and Washington, and obviously there can be no such trust. That is why it is very difficult to reach any agreement.

Second, actions need to be verified, which is a very sensitive and complex issue, Ryabkov noted.

Even without this, the process is very difficult because there is so much deviation from the initial characteristics of the JCPOA that returning to the original state requires great political will, the Russian official said.

He went on to say that Iran has stated that a return to the JCPOA should be done in one step time. We assume that this will happen, but reaching such a stage requires extensive efforts.

The 18th Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held on Tuesday in Vienna with the participation of Iran and the remaining countries in the agreement.

ZZ/IRN84286542