Division of US bans into nuclear, non-nuclear unacceptable

Speaking to Press TV on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday, the senior official said “Iran will not accept a division of the Trump-era sanctions into JCPOA-related [ones] and [those] unrelated to the JCPOA.”

“For Iran, all the American sanctions — including the Obama-era sanctions, the sanctions restored by Trump and the additional sanctions in the Trump-era labeled as non-nuclear — must be terminated,” the official added.

“Iran does not accept and recognize negotiations on a division of the sanctions,” the official emphasized. “Iran’s condition for returning to its JCPOA commitments is the lasting removal of all the sanctions.”

The official said America and Europe must guarantee that the sanctions will not be restored on Iran again after removal.

Tehran’s resumption of its commitments — which have been suspended in retaliation for Washington’s exit from the deal — will not be possible until after “a reasonable verification” of the sanctions removal.

The official further emphasized that “a short period of time” will not be enough to verify the termination of the sanctions.

The 18th Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held on Tuesday in Vienna with the participation of Iran and the remaining countries in the agreement.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the United States has to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal by lifting its anti-Iran sanctions all at once, asserting that the Islamic Republic accepts no “step-for-step” approach in this regard.

