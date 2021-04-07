Iranian Ambassador, Russian official discuss bilateral coop.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that regarding the necessary preparations for the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Tehran scheduled for April 13, Murgulov and Jalali discussed important issues of bilateral cooperation as well as regional issues.

Lavrov will pay a visit to Iran on April 13 for talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced on Thursday.

"On April 13, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Tehran, at the invitation of the Iranian foreign minister," Zakharova told a briefing.

According to Zakharova, the foreign ministers will discuss the implementation of joint energy and transport projects, prospects of strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and further partnership in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"They plan to continue exchanging opinions on a range of pressing international issues, including the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and, of course, the situations in Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and the Persian Gulf area," Zakharova added, according to Sputnik.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman also said that Zarif and Lavrov will also discuss the latest developments in the Caucasus region, cooperation at regional and international levels as well as resistance against U.S. unilateral and illegal sanctions.

