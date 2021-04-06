US failed to honor POTUS campaign promise to rejoin JCPOA

Referring to the meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Majid Takht-Ravanchi in a tweet on Tuesday wrote, "Iran & P4+1 resuming nuclear talks in Vienna today."

"The US has so far failed to honor @POTUS campaign promise to rejoin the JCPOA. So this opportunity shouldn't be wasted," he added.

"If US lifts all sanctions, Iran will then cease all remedial measures. Can be win-win situation for all," the Iranian diplomat highlighted.

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA is scheduled to be held in Vienna today with the presence of the Iranian and P4 + 1 delegations (Germany, France, Russia, China and the United Kingdom) and the EU representative. In this regard, intensive consultations are underway between the various delegations in Vienna.

Following the news of today's meeting in Vienna, it was announced that a US delegation would also be in Vienna. Immediately after the news broke, Iranian officials announced that they would have no direct or indirect talks with the United States.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran also announced on Tuesday that no representative from the United States will attend the Joint Commission meeting or related expert meetings and no direct and indirect negotiations with the United States are on the agenda of Iran's delegation, and the negotiations will be only within the framework of the JCPOA and with the presence of representatives of Iran and the P4 + 1 countries.

On the eve of the meeting, Iranian officials also announced that US sanctions should be lifted and that the Islamic Republic of Iran is also mutually ready to return to fulfilling all the obligations as soon as possible after verifications of commitments that are fulfilled by the other parties.

