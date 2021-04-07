  1. Politics
Apr 7, 2021, 10:00 PM

Russia, US confer on full implementation of JCPOA

Russia, US confer on full implementation of JCPOA

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna informed on Wed. that Moscow and Washington have held talks on JCPOA implementation.

"Met today with the #US Special Envoy for #Iran Mr. Robert Malley," he wrote in a tweet.

"We had a businesslike discussion on issues related to restoration of full implementation of the #JCPOA by all sides," he added.

HJ/IRN84287697

News Code 171835

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News