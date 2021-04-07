Russia, US confer on full implementation of JCPOA

"Met today with the #US Special Envoy for #Iran Mr. Robert Malley," he wrote in a tweet.
TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna informed on Wed. that Moscow and Washington have held talks on JCPOA implementation.
"Met today with the #US Special Envoy for #Iran Mr. Robert Malley," he wrote in a tweet.
"We had a businesslike discussion on issues related to restoration of full implementation of the #JCPOA by all sides," he added.
HJ/IRN84287697
