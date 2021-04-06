EU intends to to get Iran nuclear deal back on track: report

Simultaneously with the holding of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, the European Union announced its intention to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

"We want to get the nuclear deal back on track and persuade the parties to abide by its requirements," Al Jazeera quoted the European Union as saying today.

According to the report, the European Union also said about today's meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, "The purpose of today's Vienna meeting is to discuss the nature of sanctions that have been imposed on Iran and can be lifted."

"The main purpose of this meeting is to revive the nuclear deal, but we are still at the beginning of a long and complicated path," the EU.

The 18th Joint Commission of the JCPOA is scheduled to be held today in Vienna at 14:30 local time (17:00 Tehran time) with the participation of Iran and the remaining countries in the agreement.

The United States is also scheduled to send a representative to Vienna, but it is unlikely that he will attend the meeting of the Joint Commission.

Previously, Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the session of the JCPOA Commission seeks to finalize measures required to revive the deal.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran also announced on Tuesday that technical consultations in the two areas of lifting sanctions and nuclear issues are among the most important topics of the 18th meeting of the Joint Commission.

