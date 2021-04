In a meeting held in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, conferred on the issues of mutual interest as well as the latest regional and international developments.

They underlined the need to boost cooperation between the two nations in various fields.

The meeting follows Zarif’s central Asian tour, which began on Monday and includes Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan.

