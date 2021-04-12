Iran to suspend comprehensive talks with EU: FM Spox

Regarding the current move taken by European Union to include names of a number of officials and entities of the Islamic Republic in the list of human rights sanctions of the European Union, Khatibzadeh stated that Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns this hostile move and considers it ‘invalid’.

Undoubtedly, such actions by false human rights claimants have been rejected and have further discredited abusers of lofty concepts such as human rights, he added.

In response to the EU action, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran will suspend comprehensive talks with EU including human rights talks and all cooperation resulting from these talks, especially in the areas of terrorism, drugs and refugees.

The European Union on Monday added eight Iranian individuals and three entities to its sanctions list under the pretext of human rights violation.

The travel bans and asset freezes are the first time the EU has imposed sanctions on Iran on the pretext of human rights abuses since 2013.

This is while Iran has repeatedly rejected accusations by the West of human rights abuses JCPOA talks are underway in Vienna.

MA/5187754