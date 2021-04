Araghchi is to attend an urgent session of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament on Sunday.

MPs have invited the FM deputy to provide some explanation about the ongoing JCPOA talks in Vienna, MP Abolfazl Amouei informed on Sat.

On April 20, participants in the Joint Commission of JCPOA decided to take a break to allow the delegations to do homework and consult with the capitals.

The Commission will meet again this week.

