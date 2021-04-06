  1. Politics
Preparatory bilateral meetings underway before JCPOA meeting

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna announced the holding of preparatory bilateral meetings before the start of the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "The Joint Commission of the #JCPOA will meet in-person in Vienna in a few hours. Preparatory bilateral meetings are underway."

The 18th Joint Commission of the JCPOA is scheduled to be held today in Vienna with the participation of Iran and the remaining countries in the agreement.

The United States is also scheduled to send a representative to Vienna, but it is unlikely that he will attend the meeting of the Joint Commission.

Previously, Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the session of the JCPOA Commission seeks to finalize measures required to revive the deal.

