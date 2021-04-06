133 new nuclear achievements to be unveiled: AEOI

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced that 133 new nuclear achievements will be unveiled, integrated and launched on Saturday.

"With the efforts of the staff and specialists of the country's nuclear industry, in the last one year alone, 133 new achievements have been successfully achieved in various fields of the nuclear industry, including quantum, enrichment, heavy water, radiopharmaceuticals, lasers, etc. These achievements will be unveiled, inaugurated and launched by the President of Iran on April 10 on the occasion of the National Nuclear Technology Day," AEOI said.

April 9, is regarded as Iran's National Nuclear Energy Day.

