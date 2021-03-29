2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in United States

According to Associated Press (AP), the Baltimore Sun reports that police in Baltimore County were investigating whether the deadly shooting Sunday at a Royal Farms store in Essex was related to a fire and another fatal shooting 15 minutes later at a nearby apartment complex.

Police said the person shot at the complex had a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted.

The newspaper reported that a body was covered with a tarp in the parking lot and one apartment at the complex was severely burned.

KI/PR