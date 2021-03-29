  1. World
2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in United States

TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) – Police say two people have been killed and a third person injured in a shooting at a Maryland convenience store and gas station, according to US media.

According to Associated Press (AP), the Baltimore Sun reports that police in Baltimore County were investigating whether the deadly shooting Sunday at a Royal Farms store in Essex was related to a fire and another fatal shooting 15 minutes later at a nearby apartment complex.

Police said the person shot at the complex had a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted.

The newspaper reported that a body was covered with a tarp in the parking lot and one apartment at the complex was severely burned.

