Deadly shooting in US Maryland leaves three people dead

US police announced that an investigation has been launched into the incident, Sputnik reported.

Maryland local police also said they were trying to identify assailant or assailants.

As officers patrolled, gunshots were heard ... Officers began searching the area and found three adults - two men in the car and a woman beside the car - who had been injured. They all died on the spot, Police in ‘Prince George’ District announced in its Twitter account.

Although there is daily news about shooting in the United States and the high number of casualties in these incidents, the powerful arms lobby in the United States does not allow legislation to be enacted to restrict the possession of weapons in the United States.

The availability of firearms in the United States and sales of different types of firearms in stores have made most people have firearms, which is why the number of homicides in this country using such weapons is very high.

This situation has gradually turned into a crisis in the United States, so that shooting at defenseless people in the US has become a regular issue and thousands of people are killed by gunfire every year in this country.

MA/5180523