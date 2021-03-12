US police forces charged for fatal shooting of 15-year-old

Officers responding to reports of an attempted armed robbery at an Oklahoma convenience store shot Stavian Rodriguez 13 times on Nov. 23, Nypost reported.

During the encounter outside the store, Rodriguez could be seen on surveillance footage obtained by local media dropping his gun.

He raises his hands, then drops them before being shot.

At first, one officer fired and struck Rodriguez with a “less-lethal” weapon, police said.

With one hand in his pocket and another near his waistline, five other officers then “unnecessarily fire[d] lethal rounds at Stavian Rodriguez, striking him numerous times and inflicting mortal wounds,” an investigator for the Oklahoma City District Attorney’s office wrote in an affidavit.

MNA/PR