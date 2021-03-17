  1. World
Eight dead in US’ Georgia mass shootings

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Shootings at two massage parlors in the city of Atlanta, Georgia, and one in the suburbs Tuesday evening left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said.

A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said, according to Fox News.

The attacks began around 5 pm, when five people were shot at a massage parlor near a rural area in Acworth.

Two people died at the scene and three were transported to a hospital where two of them also died.

Authorities were not immediately releasing the gender or race of the victims. No one was arrested at the scene.

Around 5:50 pm, police in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, responding to a call of a robbery in progress, found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street, Aromatherapy Spa, and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside the business.

The killings came amid a recent wave of attacks against Asian Americans that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the US.

A man suspected in the Acworth shooting was captured by surveillance video pulling up to the business around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, minutes before the attack, authorities said. The suspect has been taken into custody in Crisp County, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

