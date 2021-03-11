Shooting in Texas claims three lives, one wounded

Police in Houston city of Texas State announced the occurrence of a shooting incident led to killing of at least three people and injured another person, Russia Today reported.

The incident took place late Wednesday in a parking lot at local time, and no information has yet been provided about the suspect and his motive for the action.

There have been several shootings in Houston in recent weeks, with at least two people were killed in a shooting on Tuesday night.

Freely carrying of arms in the United States is directly related to the escalation of violence in the United States, while arms lobby prevents any congressional action to impose restrictions in this regard.

