Shooting in Chicago leaves two dead, 10 wounded

Two people were killed and 10 others were injured in a shooting at a party in Chicago on Sunday, Associated Press reported.

According to the report, Chicago police announced that they arrived at the scene of the incident at around 4:40 a.m. and investigated the case.

Reports indicate that the physical situation of seven of the injured is in critical condition.

Although there are much daily news about shooting in the United States and a high number of casualties in these incidents, the powerful arms lobby in the United States does not allow legislation to be passed to restrict the possession of weapons in the United States.

The availability of firearms in the United States and the sale of various types of firearms in stores have made most people have firearms, which is why the number of murders using firearms in this country is very high.

This situation has gradually turned into a crisis so that shooting at defenseless people in the United States has become a regular issue and thousands of people are killed by bullets every year in this country.

