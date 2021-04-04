Three people killed, wounded in shooting in Virginia State

One person was killed and two others were injured as a result of shooting in Virginia State, CNN reported.

The incident took place at midnight last night in Virginia Beach, Virginia, US police said Sunday.

According to the report, the police announced that physical condition of the two injured in the accident is serious.

So far, there is no information available on the assailant or assailants of the incident but an investigation file has been opened into the case.

This is while that a similar shooting in the US State of Alabama earlier reported that five people were injured in the incident.

It was also announced yesterday that at least three people were killed in a shooting in the ‘Prince George’ District in the US State of Maryland.

The availability of firearms in the United States and sales of various types of firearms in stores have made most people have access firearms, which is why the number of homicides using firearms in this country is very high.

This situation has gradually turned into a crisis in the United States, so that shooting at defenseless people in the United States has become a regular issue and thousands of people are killed by gunfire every year in this country.

MA/5181350