Alabama shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

According to AL.com and WVTM, the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. at W.C. Patton Park in Birmingham. Birmingham police said hundreds of people were in the park when multiple males began shooting during a dispute, the news outlets reported.

A 32-year-old woman was struck and killed, while five other victims, ranging in age from 4 to 21, were wounded, police said. All of the injured are now in stable condition, authorities said.

BPD is working together to gather more information after multiple victims have arrived at local hospitals suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

HJ/PR