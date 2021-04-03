  1. Politics
Blinken, Bahraini FM hold talk on regional developments, Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani held a phone conversation on a wide range of topics, including Iran.

In a phone talk held on Friday night, Alzayani praised Manama-Washington relations in various fields. 

Blinken, in return, stressed that Bahrain has been a key partner and ally of Washington for decades and also reiterated Washington's support for the Manama-Tel Aviv compromise agreement.

During the phone call, various issues such as strengthening the process of bilateral cooperation in all fields, developments in the political and security situation in the region and international efforts to address the so-called dangers of the Iranian nuclear case, fighting extremist terrorist organizations and regional and global issues have been discussed.

