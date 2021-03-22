Chinese FM to visit Iran in few days

As he said, by the invitation of Iranian FM Zarif, his counterpart Wang Yi will be in Tehran on March 26 and 27.

Khatibzadeh added: "In addition to talks with his Iranian counterpart, the Chinese Foreign Minister will also meet with the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani."

He named the review of the strategy of strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries and the exchange of views on international and regional developments as the agenda of the talks between the two sides during this visit.

HJ/5174363