  1. Politics
Mar 22, 2021, 7:44 PM

Chinese FM to visit Iran in few days

Chinese FM to visit Iran in few days

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced on Mon. that the Chinese Foreign Minister is to pay a visit to Iran.

As he said, by the invitation of Iranian FM Zarif, his counterpart Wang Yi will be in Tehran on March 26 and 27.

Khatibzadeh added: "In addition to talks with his Iranian counterpart, the Chinese Foreign Minister will also meet with the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani."

He named the review of the strategy of strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries and the exchange of views on international and regional developments as the agenda of the talks between the two sides during this visit.

HJ/5174363

News Code 171341

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News