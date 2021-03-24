Netanyahu claims victory in elections

According to opinion polls, Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in the elections but leader of the Yamina party, as the determining factor in the formation of the Cabinet, said that he is waiting for the official results.

Following the unofficial results of the general elections in occupied lands, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in the elections.

In his twitter account on Wed., Netanyahu wrote, “Israeli citizens, I thank you all! You have given a great victory to the right-wing [Likud] parties under my leadership. Likud is by far the largest [Knesset] party."

Meanwhile, the three main Israeli regime's television channels reported that there is no definite winner in the elections yet according to opinion polls by publishing the unofficial results of the elections in occupied lands.

On the other hand, the office of Yamina party, headed by Naftali Bennett, also announced that Netanyahu had contacted him and asked to join the Likud party to form a cabinet coalition.

However, Bennett told Netanyahu that he would wait for the official election results before making any decision on a coalition, Reuters reported.

