Iran warns Israeli regime of any miscalculated move

Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi, made the warning in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday.

“The incident has all the characteristics of a complicated false flag operation carried out by actors in order to pursue their malign policies and to advance their illegitimate objectives,” wrote Takht Ravanchi in his letter to the UN.

The letter came a week after an Israeli-owned cargo ship said it had been crippled by a suspected blast while it was in the Sea of Oman, claiming that it suffered holes in both sides of its hull. The giant MV Helios Ray, a Bahamian-flagged roll-on, roll-off vehicle cargo ship, which sat at dry dock facilities at Dubai's Port Rashid on Sunday for repairs following the alleged blast, left the port on Wednesday, sailing along the Omani coast toward the Arabian Sea.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hastily accused Iran of attacking the ship. Iran categorically rejected the charge.

Takht-Ravanchi also called on the international community not to lose sight of the “crimes, brutalities and threats” committed by the Tel Aviv regime, particularly "its occupation of Palestine and parts of other countries."

He also warned the global community of the Israeli regime’s “persistent military adventurism” in a region as volatile as the Middle East.

MR/IRN84253298