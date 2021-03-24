Zionist elections are ‘insignificant, unimportant: Statement

Palestinian resistance groups issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the Israeli Knesset elections, Al-Ahad reported.

These groups in their statement reiterated that Zionist Knesset elections are irrelevant.

According to the report, the statement of the groups is read as follows, "The victory of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or any other person in the Israeli Knesset elections will not make any difference to the Palestinian people and will not change the regime's aggression and crimes against the Palestinians."

The groups stressed in their statement that leaders of the Zionist regime are all two sides of the same coin and are enemies of Palestinian people and are no different in committing crimes against the Palestinian people.

In a statement to the Zionist occupiers, the Palestinian Resistance Groups stated that it would never remain silent in the face of continued aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied lands and territories.

Palestinian resistance groups also strongly condemned the Zionist regime's aggression and crimes against the residents of Al-Quds, especially the Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, stating that these policies and aggression will never prevent Palestinian people from continuing to resistance and perseverance.

MA/5175341