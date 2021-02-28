Zionist protesters chant slogan against Netanyahu

A large number of Zionist protesters demonstrated again last night against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ma’an news agency reported.

According to the report, Zionist protesters gathered in front of Benjamin Netanyahu's house in occupied lands and chanted slogans against him.

Meanwhile, other demonstrations took place at Netanyahu's special residence in the city of Kayseri, near Tel Aviv.

The demonstrators demanded that Netanyahu must be tried for his involvement in corruption cases. The trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been accused of corruption in various cases, took place recently.

Netanyahu appeared in central court in occupied lands for a few minutes to present his defense against his charges.

Last year, an Israeli prosecutor formally charged Netanyahu with corruption, fraud and abuse of public trust.

