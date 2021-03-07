Anti-Netanyahu demos continue in 37th consecutive week

For the 37th consecutive week in a row, Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence was the scene of large-scale protests, Haaretz reported.

According to the report, hundreds of residents of the occupied Palestine protested last night for the 37th consecutive week in a row, demanding the removal of Benjamin Netanyahu from power.

About 1,000 Zionists gathered in Balfour Square near Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in occupied lands and territories on Saturday night to demand his removal as prime minister.

This is while that hundreds of Israeli people protested on different bridges and roads in different cities of the occupied territories.

Protests against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu took place for the 37th week in a row, about two weeks before March 23 general election, the fourth round in less than two years.

The demonstrators held banners that read, "Defeated Netanyahu, go."

For more than eight months, thousands of Zionists have been protesting weekly against Netanyahu's corruption and mismanagement in the face of tackling the coronavirus, COVID-19, crisis, demanding his resignation.

