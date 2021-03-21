Iran ranks 4th in ISSF World Cup

South Korea (621.2), represented by Taeyun Nam, Byounggil Choo and Jae Seung Chung and Iran’s Pourya Norouziyan, Hossein Bagheri and Amir Mohammad Nekounam (620.1) played the bronze medal match, with the former finishing third on the podium after the Kenyans did not start.

Earlier, in the first qualification, the Indian trio topped the chart with an aggregate score of 1885.9 ahead of the US’s 1880.8, Korea’s 1880.3 and Iran’s 1869.7 at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

A total of 294 shooters from as many as 53 countries, including Korea, Singapore, the US, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey, are participating in the tournament which began on Friday.

