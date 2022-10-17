Iran wins bronze medal in ISFF Cairo 2022 World C'ship

Iranian women’s rifle/pistol team in the ten-meter rifle match, comprised of Haniyeh Rostamian, Golnoosh Sebghatollahi, and Mina Ghorbani beat Mongolia 16-14 to win the world championship's bronze medal.

The 2022 ISSF Shooting World Championship Rifle/Pistol kicked off on Thursday, October 13, 2022, hosted by Cairo, Egypt, in two age groups of youth and adults until October 25.

The event marks the first step of the 2024 Paris Olympic quota distribution tournament through the World Championships, where the first four athletes of each field will be authorized to partake in the Olympics.

