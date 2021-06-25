Iranian shooter wins gold at 2021 ISSF World Cup

Foroughi won 10m Air Pistol Men. This is the second victory of the Iranian athlete at the World Cup this year. Damir Mikec from Serbia and Chaudhary Saurabh from India came second and third respectively.

Osijek, Croatia, hosts the second consecutive major ISSF competition. After the European Championship, which was the final competition of the qualifying round for Tokyo 2020, it's the World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun. For many athletes this is the last test of strength before the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

More than 600 athletes from 61 countries, who will compete for medals in Individual, Mixed Team and Team formats of the Olympic events will take part in it, as reported by ISSF.

In total, the competition program includes 30 events, which will be shown live on the ISSF Internet resources. The World Cup will run until July 3.

MAH/FNA 14000403000699