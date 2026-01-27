Millions around world ready to sacrifice for Iran's Leader

"Trump's policies are aimed at arrogant domination of the entire world; he has seriously threatened world peace and security by using material power," the Bahraini cleric said in remarks published on Tuesday.

Qassim said that no Iranian believes that the United States and Israel's aggression in the 12-day war was out of compassion for the Iranian nation and their independence.

He described Iran's Leader Ayatollah Khamenei as a highly knowledgeable and revered figure all around the world.

"A vast nation in Iran and around the world supports the Iranian Leader, and millions of people are sacrificing their lives for his health," he continued.

MNA