Iran, Russia in full solidarity against inhumane sanctions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement on Friday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the "Treaty on the basis for mutual relations and the principles of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation," which expires today.

The statement reads "The twentieth anniversary of the Treaty on the basis for mutual relations and the principles of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation "coincides with the exchange of messages between the leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation."

It also said that the Islamic Republic of Iran views the Russian Federation as a strong neighbor and friend on the basis of "cooperation and mutual respect" and is interested in further expanding its relations with the country in all fields.

It further said, "In the light of the will of the leaders and high-ranking officials, the cooperation between the two countries in line with their shared interests has gone beyond the level of normal bilateral relations and has entered the phase of assisting the regional and international security and it is stronger than ever."

Iran and Russia are in full solidarity against "unilateral and inhumane sanctions", "Western interference in the affairs of other countries", "preventing third parties from playing a role in their own relations" and the need for "respect for international rights," the Iranian Foreign Ministry concluded.

