Iran, Russia extend cooperation treaty for 5 years: envoy

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia, Kazem Jalali, pointed to the 20-year "Treaty on the basis for mutual relations and the principles of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation", which expires today, and said that "This agreement was automatically extended for another five years."

Jalali said that the agreement has been updated based on new capacities, adding that every five years, the agreement will be updated automatically.

The Iranian ambassador expressed hope that the bilateral relations between Iran and Russia will expand day by day.

He further said, "The high-ranking officials of the two countries, given the prospects of future cooperation, have announced they agree to update and extend the agreement, and both sides are determined to conclude a long-term joint cooperation agreement."

He also pointed out, "The 'Treaty on the basis for mutual relations and the principles of cooperation' between Iran and Russia was signed nearly 20 years ago, and during this period many changes have taken place in the international relations, the surrounding areas and bilateral relations between the two countries."

Jalali continued to say "The current level of relations and cooperation between Iran and Russia is much beyond the previous decades, while the cooperation between the two sides has become deeper and more meaningful and there are many capacities in the relations between the two countries that should be paid attention to in a comprehensive cooperation plan."

The Iranian ambassador also said that in the talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, it was decided to prepare a draft of the comprehensive agreement.

The diplomat said that Russia has left the preparation of this draft to Iran, adding that the prepared draft will then be submitted to Russia to announce its considerations and finalize it for approval in the parliaments of the two countries.

Jalali said, "For months, we have appointed a working group at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Russia to prepare the draft, and so far many efforts and studies have been done to prepare the draft agreement between Iran and Russia which will be updated according to current conditions and more time capacities."

He added, "The draft of the agreement, which will be prepared and finalized soon, will be presented after the approval of the authorized officials of the country [Iran] and after they announce their views to start negotiations between the two countries in this regard."

The diplomat went on to say, "The current agreement has been extended based on the mutual agreement."

