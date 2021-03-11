Syrian sovereignty must be respected: Russian FM

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Qatari and Turkish counterparts in Doha on Thu., Russian Foreign Minister stressed the need to respect Syrian government’s sovereignty.

Qatari sources reported on Thursday that Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu attended a joint press conference in Qatari capital Doha.

"We discussed the developments in Syria, the possibility of allowing humanitarian aid to reach the country. We stressed the Syrian territorial integrity and lack of existence of a military solution to the crisis,” Qatari foreign minister said.

"We reiterated our support for the negotiations of Syrian Constitutional Committee and the safe and voluntary return of the refugees."

The Qatari foreign minister also added, "There is an urgent need to improve the poor living conditions of Syrian people due to the crisis. We discussed supporting humanitarian initiatives to provide aid to all parts of Syrian soil."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said, "We discussed the situation in Persian Gulf after Al-Ala statement, as well as the situation in Libya, Afghan Peace Talks. We are constantly coordinating with Russia on Afghanistan. All international parties, including Russia, support Afghan talks in Doha."

Turkish foreign minister, for his part, said, “We have launched a new round of talk with the foreign ministers of Qatar and Russia on Syria.”

"Our goal is to discuss efforts to reach a lasting political solution in Syria. The war in Syria cannot be ended except through a political solution, Mevlüt Cavusoglu added.

Russian foreign minister was the last speaker who said, “This is the first meeting of three countries' foreign ministers on Syria. Syrian territorial integrity and sovereignty must be respected in all movements of international actors."

"We are actively pursuing and supporting the ongoing Afghan talks in Doha," Lavrov said, adding, "We do not compete with Qatar or any other country in Afghan Peace Talks."

MA/FNA13991221000328