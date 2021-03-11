  1. Politics
Mar 11, 2021, 6:00 PM

A delegation from Lebanon’s Hezbollah to embark for Russia

A delegation from Lebanon’s Hezbollah to embark for Russia

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – Some local Lebanese sources reported that a high-ranking delegation from Hezbollah Resistance Movement would soon travel to Moscow at the invitation of Russian officials.

Some Lebanese local sources reported that a high-level delegation from Hezbollah, headed by Mohammad Raad Head of the Loyalty Faction to Resistance Bloc, would be leaving for Moscow in the middle of this month, Raialyoum Daily reported.

The Hezbollah movement has not officially announced the delegation's visit to Moscow, but some Lebanese political circles have claimed that Hezbollah delegation's visit to Moscow was linked to a meeting a few days ago between Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Abu Dhabi.

The upcoming visit of Hezbollah delegation to Moscow had nothing to do with the meeting between Hariri and Lavrov and the delegation was scheduled to visit in early March but the Russian side postponed the visit until the second half of March, Raialyoum quoted some informed officials as saying.

The Hezbollah delegation is said to be examining developments in Syria, situation on Lebanon's southern front with occupied Palestine, Lebanese government's case and its internal crisis.

MA/FNA13991221000292

News Code 170976

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News