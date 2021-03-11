A delegation from Lebanon’s Hezbollah to embark for Russia

Some Lebanese local sources reported that a high-level delegation from Hezbollah, headed by Mohammad Raad Head of the Loyalty Faction to Resistance Bloc, would be leaving for Moscow in the middle of this month, Raialyoum Daily reported.

The Hezbollah movement has not officially announced the delegation's visit to Moscow, but some Lebanese political circles have claimed that Hezbollah delegation's visit to Moscow was linked to a meeting a few days ago between Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Abu Dhabi.

The upcoming visit of Hezbollah delegation to Moscow had nothing to do with the meeting between Hariri and Lavrov and the delegation was scheduled to visit in early March but the Russian side postponed the visit until the second half of March, Raialyoum quoted some informed officials as saying.

The Hezbollah delegation is said to be examining developments in Syria, situation on Lebanon's southern front with occupied Palestine, Lebanese government's case and its internal crisis.

MA/FNA13991221000292