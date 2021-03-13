Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran calls for strong political will to achieve disarmament

Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh stressed the importance of the disarmament conference and said that achieving the goals of the institution requires strong political will.

Navy equipped with collection of equipment, missiles: cmdr.

Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said that the Navy has been able to equip a collection of equipment, including a variety of smart missiles, with the unremitting efforts of its staff.

"The Navy has been able to equip a collection of equipment, including smart missiles, with the unremitting efforts of its staff. Nevertheless, we are still at the beginning of the road, and with redoubled efforts, we can achieve the privileged and appropriate position of Islamic Iran in the international community," said Khanzdi.

US, Israel to be defeated in West Asia: Cmdr.

IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani has highlighted the US crimes in West Asia, adding that "When we tell them we will break their bones, one day you will hear the sound of [fractured bones]."

Iran CBI chief responds to Blinken's remarks on frozen funds

The governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has reacted to remarks by the US Secretary of State Blinken, saying that CBI does not wait for the US to unfreeze its blocked assets in other countries such as South Korea.

"Today it was reported that the US Secretary of State has said that they will not release Iranian reserves in Korea until Iran returns to the nuclear deal," the CBI governor Abdolnasser Hemmati said.

COVID-19 infects 8,088, kills 53 in Iran in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 8,088 COVID-19 new infections and 53 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours. Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,731,558 with the death toll standing at 61,069.

Iran's economy out of recession, CBI chief says

The Governor of the Central Bank announced the positive economic growth in the third quarter of this year in the Iranian calendar ( last autumn) and the exit of the country's economy from the recession and announced that the details of the growth of various economic sectors will be published early next week.

Joe Biden has to learn from history: Amir-Abdollahian

Iran's special aide to the speaker of the parliament on international affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote on his Twitter account on Friday that the US President Joe Biden "should learn lesson from history. With the great nation of Iran, one must talk with power of reason, not with coercion," saying, " Under force & threats, Iran won't negotiate with the US."

"The White House needs to talk first with its polarized society. The sanction against Iran is on its deathbed," he further added.

Iranian ship comes under attack in Mediterranean sea

Ali Ghiasian, spokesman for the Iranian Shipping Company, said that part of the Shahr-e Kord cargo ship was damaged in the terrorist attack in the international waters of the Mediterranean sea.

Iran, Pakistan discuss expansion of economic relations

Iranian Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Hassan Abqari and the Pakistani Minister of Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh discussed strengthening bilateral economic relations in a meeting on Friday.

Iran, Russia in full solidarity against inhumane sanctions

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on the 20th anniversary of a comprehensive treaty with Russia, saying that the two countries agree on many issues including US sanctions.

