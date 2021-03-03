US military logistics convoy targeted in S Iraq

Iraqi sources reported on Wednesday that a US military convoy was targeted in the city of Samawah in the southern Iraqi province of Al Muthanna.

“Al-Alam Al-Maqawim Network” reported that Qasim Al-Jabarin faction claimed responsibility for the attack.

No details have been released about the possible damage caused by the attack.

Meanwhile, Iraqi sources reported yesterday that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in the central Iraqi province of Babil in the city of Hillah in southern Baghdad province.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs. These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in western Iraq or the Kuwaiti border in the south of the country.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

ZZ/FNA13991213000380