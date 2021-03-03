4th US logistics convoy targeted in Iraq

Iraqi sources reported that another US military logistics convoy was targeted in central Iraq.

The US military logistics convoy was targeted in Iraqi capital Baghdad, Saberin News Channel reported on Wednesday.

This is the fourth time that US military logistics convoys have been targeted in various parts of Iraq in a day.

Except the first and second attacks that the Group dubbed “Qasim Al-Jabarin" has claimed responsibility for it, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the two operations so far.

The previous operations had been taken place in the provinces of Baghdad, Babil and Al Muthanna Governorates.

According to a resolution passed by the Iraqi parliament in January 2020, two days after the martyrdom of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU, known as Hashd al-Sha’abi), presence of American- and non-American forces are illegal in this country and they must leave Iraq as soon as possible.

Under the bylaw passed in Iraqi Parliament, many of Iraqi groups consider US forces in the country ‘occupier’ and insist on the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their country, and have repeatedly called on the government to implement the parliament's decision.

However, talks between Baghdad and Washington to reduce and finally withdraw American troops from Iraq did not lead to the desired result.

