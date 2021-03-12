Iraq PMU thwarts terrorist attack planned for Ramadan

According to Al-Quds Al-Arabi, the Popular Mobilization Organization known as Hashd al-Sha’abi issued a statement saying that its forces had succeeded in thwarting a large-scale terrorist operation planned for the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the report, in their latest counter-terrorism operation, the popular mobilization forces managed to seize 86 Katyusha missiles in the north of Babil province in southern Iraq.

The missiles were prepared for a large-scale terrorist operation during the holy month of Ramadan, the statement said.

The forces of the 47th Popular Mobilization Battalion, after receiving a series of information, discovered and confiscated these missiles in different parts of the Jurf al-Nasr area in northern Babil, according to Hashd statement.

It also said that the missiles were to be used by terrorist elements in an operation called Al-Fatah Al-Jadeed during the holy month of Ramadan.

Since the defeat of the ISIL terrorist organization in Iraq in 2017, the popular mobilization forces have continued their counter-terrorist operations in various parts of the country, especially in the Jurf al-Nasr area in northern Babil.

