Ayatollah Khamenei will deliver a live televised speech on Thursday at 10:30 A.M. local time on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad's 1st revelation.

Prophet Muhammad's first revelation was an event described in Islamic tradition as taking place in 610 AD, during which Islam's Prophet was visited by the angel Jibrīl, known as Gabriel in English, who revealed to him the beginnings of what would later become the Qur’an.

HJ/IRN84258071