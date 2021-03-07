If Zionists do a damn thing, Iran to raze Haifa, Tel Aviv

Speaking in a local ceremony held at Amphitheater of Imam Ali (PBUH) in Imam Khomeini (RA) Township on Sunday, Brigadier General Amir Hatami stated, “In today's world, power is understood only by the language of force and if any country does not have power, it will remain weak.”

Under the auspices of the Islamic Revolution, the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys all different dimensions of power in the international arena including regional power and resistance-based power, he said, adding that the Resistance groups are the result of the soft power of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Zionist regime has understood the utmost power of the Islamic Republic of Iran well.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Hatami pointed to the successive defeats of the Zionist regime after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution and noted that no one in the region wants the Zionist regime and they (Zionists) have been forced to build a wall around themselves.

Of course, they (Zionists) sometimes threaten a powerful Iran out of desperation, but as Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces stated if they make a big mistake, the Islamic Republic of Iran will destroy and annihilate Tel Aviv and Haifa, he added.

MA/5163709