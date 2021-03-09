US following policy of destabilizing regional governments

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in his meeting with the Representative of the Lebanese Amal Movement in Iran Salah Fahs.

Referring to the deep-rooted and fraternal relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Lebanon, Amir-Abdollahian said, "Lebanon is an important and influential country in its interactions with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also called Lebanon's stability and security to the benefit of the region, adding, "Lebanon's economic development and stability will be achieved through the interaction and cooperation of the various government's officials and factions in the country."

"The attention of the Lebanese officials to the internal potential and the solidarity and unity of the political strata and all sides in the country will bring lasting security and stability to Lebanon," the Iranian official highlighted.

Amir-Abdollahian called Lebanon a resilient country at the forefront of the resistance, noting, "Lebanon is a country of hard times, and the epic of the 33-day war and victory over the Zionist regime has proved this well."

Condemning the unconstructive US policy in the region, he said, "US policy in the region is to destabilize and weaken regional governments, and the end of this unconstructive design will lead to the collapse of nations."

Appreciating Lebanon's continued support for the axis of resistance and standing against the extravagance of the Zionist Regime, Amir-Abdollahian stressed, "Resistance is the common denominator of Iran and Lebanon, and Lebanon is the main stronghold of Islamic countries against international terrorism and a point of reliance for overcoming Zionism and terrorism in the region."

The representative of the Amal movement in Tehran, for his part, appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran for its efficient and effective stance in supporting the Lebanese people in various situations and developments in the region, saying, "The government, the people and the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran support the axis of resistance and freedom-seekers movements in the region, and the Lebanese people and movements have a deep understanding of Iran's support for the developments."

ZZ/FNA13991219000137