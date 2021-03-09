Islamic Revolution proud of its female martyrs & veterans

Praising Iranian women's participation in the 8-year imposed war, the Leader wrote: "The power of faith paved the way for great struggles of Iranian women and created wonderful and unique scenes of their courageous and innovative presence in difficult fields."

"From the exhilarating demonstrations of the days of the revolution to the unforgettable period of the holy defense... and to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus," Ayatollah Khamenei continued, "there are signs of the spiritual improvement of Iranian women, which have emerged thanks to the Islamic system and Islamic lessons and values."

Undoubtedly, the 17,000 martyrs, veterans, and prisons of war ladies of Iran are at the most important honors of the Islamic Revolution, he added.

The national congress, titled "Army of History-Maker Angels", is held with the aim of promoting the culture of self-sacrifice and martyrdom.

